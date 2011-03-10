Sign-in & Import Photos with Facebook Connect

How do I sign up with Facebook Connect?
If you’re new to Animoto but an existing Facebook user, then you’re a click away from creating an account and making your first video.
What if I’m already an existing user?
If you’re usually logged in to Facebook, you should connect your account as a matter of convenience. You’ll definitely want to in order to retrieve your photo albums from Facebook!
If you’ve never connected your Animoto and Facebook accounts before, you’ll go through steps 2 and 3 like a new user, then we’ll ask you to sign in with your Animoto password if you weren’t already:
You know you’re all set when you see the following:
What if I no longer want my Facebook and Animoto accounts connected?
Easy! If you’re signed in to Animoto, just click on Connected Services in your account and select “Remove” for Facebook:
You can always reconnect your Animoto and Facebook accounts in the future.
So go connect, grab your latest and greatest Facebook photos, and make an awesome video to share with all your friends!
