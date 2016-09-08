5 Ways to Recap Your Summer with Video

Hi there! The examples in this article were created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

The next time someone asks you what you did this summer, just show them! With a video slideshow, you can entertain your audience while recapping all the fun of your summer. To help you get started, we’ve put together a list of five different ways you can recap your summer adventures with video. Take a look:

Make a highlight reel. Edit your summer down to just a few big events and create a video that shares just the moments that were most important to you. For example, Animoto customer Shelda Botkins created this video to remember a few of the big events that happened this summer. Style: Globetrotter

Song: “Summer Sunshine” by Amy Powers Create a themed vacation video. It’s easy to match music and video styles to your summer adventures. For example, if you went to Japan, you can create a video with our Kawaii style to give flair to your adventures. If you spent time somewhere tropical, you could use a soothing, beachy song like “Beachcomber” by Abbas Premjee. Or celebrate your trip to France the way I did, with a French-themed song and style. Style: Destination

Song: “LeVin” by David DiGuiseppe and Footloose Make a photo-a-day video. At this point, summer’s done. But if you’re a non-stop shutterbug, like Tiffany Dahle of Peanut Blossom, or if you’re in the middle of a photo-a-day project, you can collect the photos you took each day and turn them into an easy-to-share video, like the one Tiffany created to share on her lifestyle blog, Peanut Blossom. Style: Clean Lines

Song: “Shake It” by Michael Schmid Celebrate summer sports and activities. Whether you want to recap your hikes in the summer sun, or you’ve got a pile of pictures of surfing or wakeboarding, put your photos together into a short video to share the action with your audience. Style: Animoto Original

Song: “A Ride” by Scott Gagner Spotlight one important event. Is there one event that defined your summer? Make a record of camp adventures, one big trip, or a fantastic summer party to help you remember it later on. For example, Animoto team member and improv genius Becky created this video to remember the amazing time she had at a 4-day intensive improv program run by Magnet Theater. Style: Classic

Song: “Feels Good” by Alexi Von Guggenberg

