We’ve Partnered with Facebook to Help Mobile Startups Grow their Businesses

We’re pleased to announce that we’ve been selected to join Facebook’s FbStart program as a technology partner. FbStart is an initiative designed to help early stage mobile startups build and grow their apps. Participants in the exclusive community receive mentorship from Facebook, as well as up to $80,000 in free tools and services. We’re excited to offer Animoto as one of these services, providing a tool for mobile startups to tell the story of their company to the world through video.

Video marketing has become essential for app discovery and engagement, with more than four billion views per day on Facebook alone. In a recent study, we found that four times as many consumers would rather watch a video about a product than read about it and, as such, video is a great way for mobile app developers to show off their products.

We used our product to create the following video to show off our own app and can’t wait to see what FbStart participants do with the app!

Interested in learning more about what we’re doing for FbStart participants? Visit animoto.com/fbstart.