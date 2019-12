Uploading your photos to Animoto just got even simpler! Now import photos directly from our friends at Dropbox in two easy steps.

Here’s how to grab your photos from Dropbox:

Create a video and click “Add Pics & Vids” from the menu on the left-hand side of the page. You’ll see that there’s now an option for Dropbox, under “Services.” Choose the Dropbox option. This will open up the Dropbox Chooser . Simply log in to your Dropbox account and select the photos you want to upload to your video.

It’s that easy! Go ahead, create a stunning video of all your Dropbox pictures today.