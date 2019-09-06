How to Make a Happy New Year Video to Share

When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2020, how will you remember the past year? We think it should be with video!

In this article will show you how to create a happy New Year video that you can post to recap your year on Instagram, Facebook, your website, or anywhere!

We’ll show you how to make a New Year video for your business, or simply to recap the fun you’ve had with friends and family. Before we dive in, if you’re not already an Animoto customer, sign up for free to follow along!

How to make a New Year video for your business

If you’re looking to share a New Year video about your business, we’ve got a template built just for you. The Year in Review video template can be easily updated with your own pictures and text to recap the achievements and milestones your business hit over the past year.

To make a New Year video like this, simply select the Year in Review template and customize it in the following steps:

Step 1: Update the text with your own milestones

What did your business accomplish in 2019? Did you launch something new? Hit a special milestone? Celebrate something exciting? Update the text in the template with dates and copy related to your accomplishments. Make your way through the year, from start to finish.

Step 2: Add your own photos and video clips

For each of the milestones you selected, include a photo or video clip that represents it. If you don’t have imagery of your own, search our Getty Images library of photos and video clips.

Step 3: Customize to match your brand

Once you’ve added all your milestones, complete with imagery, it’s time to make your video on brand. You can update the colors with your brand colors, select a font that feels right for your business, and add your own logo.

Once that’s done, you’re ready to share! Share your video to your Facebook video page, your Instagram account, or embed it on your website and share it in an email to your customers!

How to make a Happy New Year 2019 recap video

If you’re interested in creating a fun 2019 recap video to share to your personal Instagram or Facebook page, we’ll show you how to do that in this section. We’ll be showing you how to make a video just like this example.

The example shows how you can quickly recap all your favorite memories from the past year in a short, engaging video. Recap celebrations, trips, milestones, and more. Here’s how to make yours.

Step 1: Gather your photos

Go back through your camera roll, Instagram, or Facebook account and find photos of your favorite memories. To find photos for the example video, I took screenshots of photos I posted to Instagram.

You’ll need to compile all your photos on your computer so you can upload them to Animoto. If they’re on your phone, we recommend sending them to yourself via Airdrop, text, or a file-sharing service like Dropbox.

Step 2: Upload your photos to Animoto

Once you’ve got your photos ready to go, start a new Animoto project. For this video, we’ll start from scratch instead of using a template. We’re going with a square video, optimal for the Instagram feed.

Then, click the UPLOAD button to add your photos to your Animoto project.

Step 3: Add photos to your video in order

Once you’ve uploaded your photos, it’s time to add them to your project. Add them to your video in order, starting with last January and moving through the winter, spring, summer, and fall, right up through the end of the year.

In this example, we used Photo Burst blocks to flip quickly through each collection of photos. The Photo Burst block allows you to share a quick sequence of images, as illustrated below. You can learn more in our complete guide to Photo Burst.

PRO TIP: To emphasize a photo and keep it on screen for longer, add it to your Photo Burst two or three times in a row.

Step 4: Add a title card

In our example, we added a title card that says "My 2019 in 15 seconds." This step is optional, but if you’d like to add a title you can do so by adding a Text block. Find tips for adding text on our blog.

Step 5: Choose music

Last but not least, select a song for your video. Music can really set the mood for your New Year recap video. In our example, we went with the song “Drop in the Bucket” by John Dufilho and Skinny Williams, which is a nice choice for a fast-paced video.

Once you’re done, your video is ready to share! While you’re sharing your video on Facebook, Instagram, email, or wherever you choose, we’d love to see it too! Drop a link in the comments below, or share your business videos with us in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Happy video making!