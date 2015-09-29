How to Make School Sports Videos That’ll Wow Fans

Very few things bring students, teachers, parents, and alumni together the way school sports can. And video can enhance that game-day excitement and accentuate it with close-up action and music that revs up fans at pep rallies and through social media.
Even if you don’t have much experience with photography or video, you can still create dynamic videos for your team that capture the energy and enthusiasm of athletics.
Any type of camera will work, as long as you use the right technique. Make sure you shoot in landscape mode, so your photos will look better on video. Then be sure to keep your camera steady by holding your arms by your side, or by using a tripod. Here are a few ways to use your existing camera to get action shots at sports events, based on the kind of camera you have:
Before you start taking pictures, think about the types of photos you want. It might even be helpful to make a shot list with a rundown of the kinds of images and video you want. For example, if you’re creating a video for a football team, here are some things you’ll definitely want to capture:
When you’re taking photos, shoot from lots of different positions to get a variety of images. You can also try to get low to the ground to create dramatic shots. But most of all, just keep shooting so you don’t miss a great moment. Alternatively, go to video mode to capture moments with lots of action.
If you think you can’t get all the photos and video clips you need for your video during a game, ask the coach to let you sit in on a practice and get your images then.
This might be obvious, but pick only your best photos and video clips to make sure your team looks good. This should help you keep your video shorter too, which will keep your viewers watching to the end. The end product is sure to be something that wows fans and gets them pumped for the next big game.
