Writing a Call to Action That’ll Get Clicks

Whether you’re adding a call-to-action button to an Animoto video, to your website, or simply trying to come up with an enticing call to action (CTA) to share along with a link on Facebook, the text you use will definitely have an impact on the number of people that click. We’ve put together a few tips for writing great calls to action to hook your audience and get them to visit your site, make a purchase, give you their email address, or whatever else you’d like them to do.

Make sure your CTA makes contextual sense

If you’re adding a call-to-action to a video, what’s the video about? If you’re including it on a webpage, what’s the content on the page? If you’re writing a call to action to go along with a social post, what type of content have you shared? It’s important to make sure that, however you answer these questions, your CTA makes sense within the context.

For instance, if you’ve made a video about your company as a whole, it would make sense for your call to action to be around visiting your site or submitting their email address for more information. It would make less sense, on the other hand, to provide a call-to-action button for people to click to learn more about a particular product that wasn’t even mentioned in the video. You want to peak the viewer’s or visitor’s interest with your content and give them a related call to action that will take them further down the funnel.

This video from Little Miss Party Planner introduces potential customers to their offering — boxes with everything you need to to host the perfect party. The CTA, “Shop the Box,” invites customers to visit their site and shop once they’ve learned what the product is all about.

Use action verbs

Start your calls to action out with action verbs that make it crystal clear what you want viewers or visitors to do next — shop, visit, buy, shop, order, download, subscribe, learn more, find out how, etc.

Create a sense of urgency

Once you’ve told people what you’d like them to do next, create a sense of urgency. You can do this by including mention of a special offer or limited time frame. For instance, which of the following would you be more likely to click on?

Sign up Sign up today and get 20% off!

How about here?

Buy now Buy now while supplies last!

It’s clear that, in both of these situations, the second CTA is more enticing because it creates a sense of urgency (whether or not your offer is really for a limited time or your supplies are really running low).

Keep it short and sweet

_“Visit our website right now to browse all of our great fishing, camping, and outdoor gear!” <– _That CTA is way, way too long. When writing a call to action you want it to be short and sweet. Viewers should be able to read it at a glance. When penning your call to action, put some thought into how you can get the message across in the smallest number of words.

Test ‘til you get it right

Finally, your CTA isn’t set in stone. Once you’ve written it you don’t need to use it forever, or even in every single place you’ve got a video or CTA button posted. Try a couple different variations and track how many people click on them. Is one performing better than the others? That’s your winner! Are none of them performing well? Reiterate and try again until you get it right!

