4 Quick Tips for Standing Out with Video on Facebook

With over 1 billion daily active users, no matter what product or service you’re selling, your customers are spending time on Facebook and you should be too. And video can help you drive engagement and sales.

But a video that would perform well on your website, or even on YouTube or Instagram, might not be the ideal format for Facebook. To help you navigate the different social networks, and the types of videos that’ll perform well on each, we put together a social video cheat sheet.

Here, we’ll breaking down the Facebook tips from our cheat sheet.

Tip #1: Avoid the hard sell

First things first, on Facebook, you’ll draw more engagement with content that educates, inspires, and entertains over content that is just about your product or service.

This brings us back to the customer journey, which we described earlier this month in our blog post on setting your goals for using video in 2018. You’ll likely be using video on Facebook initially to reach customers at three stages of the customer journey—awareness, consideration, and conversion. Again, you can read more about those here.

During the awareness and consideration stages, where you’re just first introducing your brand to potential customers and trying to pique interest, a hard sell can be a big turn off. Instead, think of ways you can stay true to your business while providing value to potential customers by telling an interesting story, teaching viewers something, or inspiring folks to share.

Examples

Need a little inspiration? We’ll re-share a couple of the videos from our goal-setting post. The first is from Nu-Era, a bakery in West Virginia. Rather than simply sharing a laundry list of the different baked goods they sell, Nu-Era Bakery created a video that focused on one interesting product and the story behind it. Check out their pepperoni roll video below and check out the full case study here.

And here’s another example from boutique floral designer Jill Gaynor, whose case study you can read here. Jill shows off her arranging skills through an educational video.

Ask yourself: Do you have a single product with an interesting story you can tell? What can you teach that your potential customers would find useful? How can you inspire people through video?

Tip #2: Use Facebook’s ad targeting

How can you ensure you’re reaching the right audience on Facebook? By using the targeting features in Facebook Ad Manager, of course! Just last week we shared a blog post with 8 questions to help you target the right audience on Facebook. Check it out to learn more and watch this video to see what kind of results proper targeting can drive.

Tip #3: Go square

Did you know that square videos take up 78% more space in the News Feed? Creating square videos can help you stand out and stop more thumbs as viewers scroll on mobile.

Buffer did some tests to find out whether square or landscape videos performed better on Facebook. “After all was said and done, both square video and letterbox video (1:1 format) outperformed landscape video when it came to average engagements, views, and completion rate (%) – particularly on mobile devices.”

How to create square videos

We introduced the ability to create square marketing videos last March. Since then, we’ve seen countless square video success stories. Jane Goodall Institute saw 3X more shares with square; Simply Recipes got 2X the engagement; Cupcake Market grabbed news attention and a boost in orders; and that’s just a handful.

Head of Animoto for Business, Cyndi Knapic, explains how to switch a video from landscape to square (or back again) in the following tutorial video.

Tip #4: Plan for sound-off viewing

85 percent of Facebook videos are watched with the sound off. That’s why it’s important to make sure that any videos you create for Facebook are easy to understand, even when the sound isn’t turned on.

Last year, as part of our Social Media Bootcamp—a 5-challenge series to help you get started creating social videos—we challenged participants to “Say it with text” and create a video that can be understood with the sound off. Check out the video for the challenge below, which dives into the “why” of creating videos for sound off and shares some tips for using text effectively.

Looking for more inspiration, ideas, and advice? Head over to the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community for challenges, feedback on your videos, and to see what other business owners like you are doing to market themselves with video.