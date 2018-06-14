Social Video Bootcamp: Setting up an A/B Test on Facebook

We’re speeding toward the finish line of the Social Video Bootcamp! If, however, this is your first time joining us, it’s never too late to catch up! For the whole series of tips, techniques, and inspiration, join our Facebook Group or check them out here on our blog.

For those of you who have been along for the ride, we’re tackling a slightly more complex skill this week, but one that can be an essential tool in the utility belt of the modern social media marketer—A/B testing.

Setting up an A/B Test on Facebook

Normally, this section would detail what A/B testing is, how it works, and how you can get started on your own, but we actually have an entire series dedicated to A/B testing for video!

The five articles below will have you well on your way to confidently testing your videos, and if you have any questions, by all means, let us know!