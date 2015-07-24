3 Mobile Video Marketing Tips from Facebook’s VP of Global Marketing Solutions

“As much as mobile surprised us with how fast it grew, I will tell you that mobile video continues to surprise us with how fast it is growing,” says Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s VP, Global Marketing Solutions. Facebook users are now consuming 4 billion video views per day, 75 percent of which are on mobile. In a recent interview with Beet.TV, Everson offers up three things for businesses and brands to think about if they want to get the most out of mobile video marketing on Facebook.

The 3 Second Audition

Everson says, “We typically advise clients to think about what we call The 3 Second Audition, which is what happens in those first few seconds to create thumb-stopping content.” Facebook users on mobile scroll through their News Feeds quickly, so you have a very brief window of time to capture their attention. Include compelling, eye catching content up front rather than still images or title screens.

Sound off

“We ask them to think about ‘Sound Off’,” Everson says, “because many people consume video on their mobile device with the sound off.” While you’re thinking about capturing people’s attention in the first three seconds, also think about ways to do so without audio. Including captions can be a great way to achieve this.

Think stories, not seconds

Finally, Everson says that Facebook encourages brands “to think a lot about the sweet spot of mobile video consumption, which appears to be between 6 and 10 seconds.” That being said, you should think of the 6 to 10 second timeline as a guideline for mobile video rather than a rule. Many brands have been successful with longer form videos on Facebook, as long as they’re telling an engaging story. Everson says, “Think of stories, and not seconds.”

Are you incorporating video into your Facebook marketing strategy? What has your experience been like? Feel free to share your thoughts with us in the comments below.