Mari Smith: 9 Tips for Maximizing Reach & Engagement on Facebook

On June 29, Facebook announced a new algorithm change that puts more emphasis on content from family and friends. This is great news for those of us who’ve felt we’ve been missing out on important updates from friends and family we care about. However, Facebook engineering director, Lars Backstrom, writes in the Facebook Newsroom that, “This update may cause reach and referral traffic to decline for some Pages.”

So what can businesses do? Facebook marketing expert Mari Smith recently shared a video with 9 tips for maximizing reach and engagement on Facebook, following this new algorithm change. Watch her video and check out the tips below.

1. Focus on more video – Facebook gives priority to video content. The more videos you share, the more eyeballs you’ll get in front of.

2. Create professional videos using Animoto – Mari recommends using Animoto as a quick and easy tool for creating videos for Facebook. Learn more in her blog post on 3 Tips for Using Animoto Videos for Facebook Marketing.

3. Repurpose Facebook Live videos – If you’re using Facebook Live (and as you’ll see in a later tip, Mari suggests you should be), repurpose your videos. When you’ve done broadcasting, download your videos in HD and use the clips to create new content to share.

4. Craft posts for maximum shares – Mari says, “Think how your post will make your audience’s audience feel.” Is it something that’ll inspire them to click that share button so that their own friends and fans can see your content?

5. Monitor insights daily – Facebook Insights offers a great suite of tools to help you figure out which of your content is performing the best. If certain posts are performing really well, learn from it and create similar content.

6. Broadcast with Facebook Live often – In a great interview with Michael Stelzner at Social Media Examiner, Mari explains that “Facebook Live is great for marketers because it gives the ability to create an intimate, authentic connection with your audience. It humanizes and personalizes your brand.” And again, once you’ve finished your broadcast you’ve got a new piece of video content to repurpose and share again!

7. Always include visual elements – Visually appealing posts will help you stand out in the News Feed.

8. Pay to amplify reach – When one of your posts is hot, put some spend behind it to amplify reach so that even more people will see it.

9. Analyze what performs best for any Facebook Page – Finally, Mari suggests using SumoRank.com to see what type of posts perform the best for you, your competitors, or for any Facebook Page.

What type of content do you find gets the most engagement and reach on your own Facebook Page? Let us know in the comments or reach out on Facebook or Twitter.