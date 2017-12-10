Inspiration for Your End-of-Year Recap Video

The end of the year is just around the corner and, here at Animoto, we’re all about saying goodbye to one year and hello to the next with video. An end-of-year recap video is a great way to revisit everything that’s happened over the past year (or the best parts, at least!) and to get excited about what’s in store for the coming year.

We’ve put together a few recap video examples to inspire you. Check ‘em out and then try documenting the year for yourself!

A look back on Animoto’s year

Video can be a great way for businesses to look back on all that happened over the past year—to share the milestones with customers as well as relive fun team events. What were some of the highlights of 2017 for us, here at Animoto? There were a lot—from our second annual Social Video Marketing Summit to a whole slew of new features and partnerships. Here’s the recap video we put together of some of our favorite 2017 memories. We created it using the “Year in Review” pre-built storyboard found in the storyboard selector in Animoto Marketing.

A family’s year in review

Video can also be a wonderful way to capture all of your family memories to share with friends and family, as well as to look back on for years to come. Animoto customer Clare Darling created this video to share with friends and family on Facebook. The mix of photos and video clips really brings her year to life. The video below was created using the “Expert How To” pre-built storyboard found in our storyboard selector.

A photographer’s reflection on the year’s memories

Each year, photographers create an entirely new suite of work and the New Year can be a great opportunity for them to show off all the great photographs they’ve taken. Photographer Alycia Alvarez shares some of her best work from 2016 in this beautiful end-of-year video. To learn more, check out our blog post on end-of-year video tips for photographers.

A holiday greeting and recap from Carrie Green

Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, adds a personal touch to her look back with footage of herself talking to her audience on camera, paired with photos and video clips from throughout the year.

Have you created an end-of-year recap video? We’d love to see it! Share a link with us in the comments or reach out on Facebook or Twitter. Include the hashtag #MyAnimoto to be sure we’ll see it and we’ll reshare our faves.