On Facebook, Video Is King; Beats Photos for the Crown

Last month, we shared a blog post on 5 reasons why your business needs a Facebook video strategy. Still not convinced? Here’s some new data from Socialbakers that’s hard to ignore.

In a new report examining organic reach on Facebook, Socialbakers found that “native Facebook videos get more reach than any other type of post.” And the difference in reach isn’t subtle. Socialbakers’ data revealed that the average organic (unpaid) reach of videos uploaded directly to Facebook was more than twice that of photos. You’ll see an increase in organic reach of 135%, on average, when you post a video instead of a photo.

Surprised? Photo posts used to outshine all other post types in terms of the number of eyeballs, but video is the new king. The good news is that you’re early to the game in terms of understanding the effectiveness of video on Facebook. While your competitors are still posting photos, thinking they’re getting the most reach, you’ll be blowing them out of the water by turning to video.

Of course, the better your videos are, the farther they’ll go in terms of reach. That’s why it’s important to develop a strong video strategy. For tips on acing video on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn, check out our series on building your video strategy on social media.

Are you using Facebook video for your business? We’d love to see what you’re doing. Share your experience with us on our Facebook page or in the comments below.