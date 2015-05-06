3 Ways to Include a Call to Action in Your Video

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

When you create videos for your business, what’s your objective? Are you trying to sell a specific product? Drive more traffic to your website? Collect email addresses for your mailing list? Whatever your goal is, making sure your video has a call to action (CTA) will help you achieve it. We’ll take a look at three different types of calls to action that can help you inspire viewers to, well, take action when they watch your videos.

Vocal Calls to Action

If there’s a person speaking in your video, you can add a vocal call to action. While they’re talking to the camera, or recording a voiceover, have the person in your video tell the viewer what to do next (i.e. “Visit mywebsite.com to learn more” or “Leave a comment below telling us what you think!”).

The following real estate video, from Brian Lewis of Halstead Property and Tamara Abir of The Aguayo Team, provides a great example of a vocal call to action at 3:23.

Text Calls to Action

You can also add a text call to action using titles or captions. This is a good option if there’s a website you want your viewer to visit, a promotional code, or some other text-based piece of information that might get lost if it’s only spoken.

If you’re using Animoto, you can create a text call to action using either a title or a caption, as in the examples below.

Call-to-Action Buttons

Finally, a call-to-action button adds interactivity to your video via a button that viewers can click on directly to get more information, make a purchase, watch another video, contact you, or take whatever action you’d like them to take.

We recommend sending viewers to your website, or creating a contact button that opens an empty email prepopulated with your address. You can link to an email by using mailto:__you@youremail.com** instead of an **https://__ address and replacing the email address with your own.

To find out how use Animoto’s CTA feature, visit our blog post on how to add a call-to-action button for business marketing videos. When you add a call-to-action button using Animoto, it will appear at the end of your video, as well as any time the viewer pauses the video. See it in action in the example below from Vien Restaurant.

If you’ll be downloading your Animoto video and sharing it on YouTube or Facebook, the call-to-action button won’t carry through. But don’t fret. YouTube and Facebook also provide you with the ability to add calls to action. To learn more, check out our blog posts on driving traffic to your business with YouTube Cards and building your video strategy on Facebook.

What type of calls to action do you use in your business videos? Let us know in the comments below.