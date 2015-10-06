How (and Why) to Add a Call To Action to a Facebook Video

When it comes to getting your business in front of as many people as possible on Facebook, video is where it’s at. Earlier this year, a report from Socialbakers revealed that “native Facebook videos get more reach than any other type of post,” to the tune of a 135% increase in reach when a video is posted instead of a photo. But how do you get people to keep engaging with you after they’ve watched your video, instead of scrolling on to the next post? That’s where a call to action comes in.

A call to action (CTA) is just what it sounds like – a call for your viewer to take a certain action after watching the video. It could be anything from a call to like your page to a call to visit your website, make a purchase, or anything in between. There are three main ways to add a call to action to a video on Facebook:

Include a CTA in the description when you post your video. Include a CTA in the video content itself (this can be either vocalized by on-camera talent/voiceover or written out in captions or titles). Use Facebook to add a CTA button to your video when you post it. Update: The BBC reports that Facebook has removed the ability to embed links in their videos. They quote a Facebook spokeswoman as saying, “After considering a number of factors, we have removed the option to add a CTA to the end of a native video.” Check out our blog post on three ways to add a call to action to your video.

That’s right – when you upload a video to a business page, Facebook gives you the option to add a call-to-action button to the video itself. When a call to action button has been added to a video, once the video has been watched, linkable text will appear and encourage viewers to click through to take action. Here’s an example:

Adding a Facebook Call to Action

Adding a call to action to your Facebook video is simple. Once you’ve started uploading your video, simply select an option from the “Call to Action” dropdown menu in the lower left corner of the upload window. The options include Shop Now, Book Now, Learn More, Sign Up, Download, or Watch More.

Once your call to action is selected, a new field will open up where you’ll add the link you’d like viewers to be taken to when they click on your video. Note that a Headline and Link Description will auto-fill, based on the metadata tied to the link you’ve shared, but you can always edit it if you’d like.

Once you’ve got your call to action set up, along with the rest of your video prep, just click on “Publish.” It’s that easy.

Pro Tip

You may notice that the Facebook call to action only shows up at the end of the video, after it’s finished playing. For this reason, we recommend also including a call to action either in the video content itself or in the description you post along with your video on Facebook, just to make sure your CTA doesn’t pass any viewers by.

To learn more about calls to action, as well as how to add a call to action button in Animoto, check out our blog post on 3 ways to include a call to action in your video.

Have you used Facebook’s video calls to action? If so, what has your experience been like? We’d love to hear from you in the comments below.