Do it yourself

YouTube video ads made easy

Creating professional YouTube video ads has never been simpler. Edit and post your own video ads in minutes.

Make your own YouTube ads

Video templates designed for YouTube ad success

Bumper ad

Capture your audience's attention quickly and effectively by using a 6-second YouTube bumper ad. This type of ad typically airs right before a YouTube video begins. Include a quick call to action in your ad to lead viewers to your landing page.

Use this template
TrueView for Action ad

Videos designed with clear calls to action are proven to result in more leads and conversions. Introduce your business and drive customers to your website to explore your products and services and take actions valuable to your business.

Use this template
Trueview ad

Let viewers know why they should buy from you with voice-over or on-camera audio to take advantage of YouTube’s emphasis on sound-on viewing. Remember, with TrueView ads, you'll only be charged if a viewer chooses to watch your ad.

Use this template
Case Study

See how one company cut YouTube ad production costs while increasing web traffic

SmartShop was able to launch a successful rebranding campaign by combining the power of Animoto with YouTube ads. By creating one skippable TrueView ad, a Bumper ad, and another TrueView ad aimed at maximizing clicks, SmartShop was able to guide YouTube users seamlessly through their sales funnel and raise brand awareness. They cut production costs in half while effectively reaching their target audience and driving traffic to their website.

View case study
It's never been easier

How to make a YouTube video ad with Animoto

  1. Select a storyboard template or start from scratch
  2. Upload your photos and video clips or choose from our library of Getty Images stock
  3. Personalize by changing colors, text, and music, and adding your logo
  4. Produce and share to your YouTube channel in one click.

Make a YouTube ad in minutes

Starting at $33/month

See pricing

We want to help you wow your clients

As you begin making your own YouTube ads, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.