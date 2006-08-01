TemplatesBusinessPricing
Brand Camp - Day 1

Shooting for Social with Vanessa Joy

Let pro photographer Vanessa Joy show you how to take better photos and shoot better video footage with any camera—including the one on your phone.

What you'll walk away with

Choosing the right camera

Find out the benefits of various cameras. You'll also learn what you can do to elevate shots using your smartphone.

Lighting with what you have

Discover how and where to find the best light, and get tips on easy lighting hacks that work anywhere.

Simple ways to improve a shot

Learn straightforward, inexpensive ways to get clear audio, keep your camera steady, and add movement to video clips.

