Brand Camp - Day 2

Creative tips for social videos that demand attention

Marta Mateu Vilalta, Creative Strategist at Facebook and Instagram, shares tips and best practices for creating videos that stand out in a mobile-first world.

What you'll walk away with

Master mobile-first video

Learn tips and techniques for creating effective content for audiences that are viewing on their smartphones.

Learn creative strategies

Discover proven tips and best practices, developed by Facebook and Instagram, based on how audiences behave.

Create attention-grabbing videos

Find out what thumb-stopping content is and how to make it. Get Facebook's own best practices for keeping viewers' eyes on you.

Even more video education

Don't miss the rest of Brand Camp

Capture better photos and video clips
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/d2767f29e52b2248fa4c32538fb795f3/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Day 1: Capture better photos and video clips
Pro photographer Vanessa Joy will show you simple ways to improve the images and footage in your videos, even if you're using your smartphone.
Put your skills into practice
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/4bf40a84a3305afe40e666702f17b531/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Day 3: Put your skills into practice
Animoto's own Sally Sargood will show you how to combine what you've learned so far to create your own eye-catching videos with Animoto.
Try our new Photo Burst block
https://customer-0fzvv8aftl8m8671.cloudflarestream.com/ceec69101d939a334a0d267a69fed094/thumbnails/thumbnail.jpg
Try our new Photo Burst block
Create your own video using our newest feature, Photo Burst, and keep all eyes on your video with a rapid, thumb-stopping burst of multiple images.

