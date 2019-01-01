Social media management tool Buffer is famous for their in-depth research into trends on social. To find out the best format for video, they performed a series of more than 60 tests, pitting landscape, letterbox, and square videos against each other. The results were clear. Square video dominated the test, especially on mobile devices, where square got 40% more views and viewers watched longer. In fact, a square video created with Animoto for the test became the company's second most-viewed video of all time, showing how square video makes it easier to hook an audience and engage them with your content.