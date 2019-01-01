Create social-media friendly videos in minutes. Use Animoto to transform your photos or video clips into high-quality content that's just the right fit for social platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
Square videos take up 78% more space than horizontal ones in newsfeeds. And with more than 50% of internet users on mobile devices, that extra space really counts. Animoto gives you a one-stop shop for video editing and social media posting, letting you to choose your aspect ratio and start creating in minutes.
Get users to stop scrolling and start engaging with your brand by posting a brief, eye-catching ad. Quickly promote your products and capture the attention of Facebook and Instagram users.Use this storyboard
Share insider tips with your followers in a creative way. Create a square how-to video with an upbeat music soundtrack to guide your audience through each step in a DIY process.Use this storyboard
Fuel excitement and drive RSVPs for your next event using this quick, informational video template. Explain the who, what, where, and when with colorful text in front of a beautiful backdrop.Use this storyboard
Social media management tool Buffer is famous for their in-depth research into trends on social. To find out the best format for video, they performed a series of more than 60 tests, pitting landscape, letterbox, and square videos against each other. The results were clear. Square video dominated the test, especially on mobile devices, where square got 40% more views and viewers watched longer. In fact, a square video created with Animoto for the test became the company's second most-viewed video of all time, showing how square video makes it easier to hook an audience and engage them with your content.
As you begin creating videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.