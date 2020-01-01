All new Animoto

Easy to Use Vertical Video Editor

Edit stunning, high-quality videos in a snap. Simply drag and drop clips, then publish to social media in minutes.

)
Certified partner of

Why Vertical Video?

Mobile video consumption is rising each year, and your viewers expect vertical video. With Animoto's vertical video editor, you can create videos in three aspect ratios in just a few clicks.

Create Vertical Videos with Ease

Grab a template and start creating your vertical masterpiece

Collection Launch

Share details about your new product line or service and look great doing it. Easily customize the Collection Launch template and make any announcement shine.

Use this template
Vacation Recap

Did you go somewhere fun for the holidays? Or maybe you have a travel blog and need some video clips for your IG channel? Show highlights from your trip with the Vacation Recap template.

Use this template
New Post Teaser

Got a new post to share with your followers? Get more eyes on your content with our New Post Teaser template for your Instagram Stories.

Use this template
Success Story

This small business saw an 87x ROI from vertical video

Farmer Joe's Gardens decided to give vertical video a chance, and it paid off. They used Animoto to create an engaging Instagram Story ad that drove 266 clicks! It only took them a few minutes to put it together. Talk about maximizing ROI.

See Success Story
An Online Video Editor Built with You in Mind

How to Make a Compelling Vertical Video

  1. Choose from an extensive selection of vertical video templates.
  2. Upload photos and video clips that fit with the aspect ratio.
  3. Add snazzy transitions, music, and titles to spice up your project.
  4. Export and share to the top social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat. Post it on your own website too.

Make a vertical video in minutes

Upgrade for as low as $33/month

See pricing

We want to help you create stunning videos

As you begin creating videos, we're here to help along the way! Get started with Animoto and join others just like you in The Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook. Our team of video experts is ready to help you grow with tips, ideas, inspiration, and feedback on your videos.

    Connect

© 2020 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.