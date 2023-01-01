Trim your clips and automatically balance your audio

Once you've added your audio to your video, the magic doesn't stop there. Animoto will enhance your video by automatically detecting any competing audio within your clips. We intelligently and automatically adjust the volume and mix of your background music. If you prefer a more hands-on approach, you can manually adjust the audio levels of your clips, fine-tuning them to achieve the perfect balance and desired effect. Additionally, Animoto offers the flexibility to trim and rearrange your clips, giving you full creative freedom.