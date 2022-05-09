How Unboxing Videos Can Boost Your Brand

No matter how old we get, we love opening up gifts and unboxing new treasures. The anticipation, the excitement, the big reveal, what a rollercoaster!

With a bit of help from Animoto and some video marketing tips, you can learn why unboxing videos are so popular, how to use them to boost brand awareness, and how you can use Animoto to help with your next unboxing marketing campaign.

What is an unboxing video?

Unboxing videos are exactly what they sound like–creators open products and narrate their experiences for you. Of all video types, unboxing videos are incredibly popular, with millions of followers and an unreal number of views.

Some of the most popular unboxing videos are about the latest toys, but they can be about anything. What makes unboxing videos such a great alternative to advertisements is that they give viewers a risk-free way to experience a product up close before committing.

Why are unboxing videos popular?

Unboxing videos have been around for a while now, but it's only recently that their popularity has taken off. The reason for this skyrocketing fame is because viewers not only get to discover products alongside the influencer, they get to feel the same rush we all feel when we open up our gifties!

A 2017 study by Google found that 20% of consumers watched an unboxing video before making a significant purchase. The keywords “unboxing video” had a whopping 60 million searches (from 20 million in just 2013) and a total of over 3 billion videos online.

The benefits of unboxing videos

Develop and strengthen consumer relationships

Unboxing videos can help when developing and strengthening your brand. The more customers that trust you and your brand, the more likely they'll buy your products and recommend them to their friends and family.

Retain customers

No matter how old you get, there's always some excitement when it comes to opening a package. Unboxing videos do just that; they can quickly generate lots of commotion and, in the process, retain existing customers.

Make a great first impression

When it comes to video marketing, first impressions are everything. Unboxing videos give you the chance to exceed your customer's expectations and delight them too. As customers leave with positive feelings towards your business and products, they'll be motivated to make a purchase.

Attracts brand sponsors

Sponsors might give you free samples of their products to unbox, helping to drive more engagement for their business and yours. Other companies will start to notice your sponsorship deals, and from there, even more companies will begin approaching you for future collaborations.

Attract influencers

Being included in unboxing videos that are done well can lead to influencers reaching out who want to work together. As you continue to generate brand awareness you might begin to notice that more and more people want to partner up.

Tips for creating an engaging unboxing experience

Below are some tips to make sure that your product shines in its next unboxing video:

Personalize it

Customers take notice when businesses add a personalized touch to each order. It could be as simple as adding a handwritten note, a small pack of candy, or even a secret code for an upcoming contest. Customers will feel more connected to your brand, and by giving a human touch to your business, you'll be making them feel special too.

Position your products

Unboxing videos are all about brand placement, viewers are curious and want to see what the product looks like, but when all is said and done, they'll want to know your brand name. In this case, brand positioning is what can make or break an unboxing video, so make sure every logo or piece of branding is visible and easy to read.

Throw in some surprises

Who doesn't love some surprises? By throwing in a surprise or two, this can be the difference between your customer making future purchases and telling their network or just forgetting about your brand altogether. A freebie or surprise can make someone's day and ensure your company leaves an impression on them, and there's a good chance you can start causing a buzz for your brand too.

Tell a story

Once you've picked the right packaging style, it's time to tell a story from the design you use on your packaging. Be intentional in designing your packaging because everything you do should consider your customer. The product unboxing experience is the first point where customers will interact with your brand, and you want to make it as enjoyable as possible.

How to make an unboxing video with Animoto in 4 steps

1. Select an unboxing video template

Browse Animoto's library and get your creative juices flowing when it comes to finding that perfect unboxing video template. You can also start from scratch if you’re feeling bold.

Need suggestions? Try using this Product Demo template to show step-by-step instructions on how to use the product that you just unboxed.

2. Customize your unboxing video

Now, it's time to upload your video clips. If you’re still looking for more, you can browse through our built-in library of millions of photos and videos from Getty Images. Then, finish off by dragging and then dropping your media into the project.

3. Get creative

Creativity is king when it comes to making an unboxing video. Make the template text your own and don't be afraid to get creative. Use video and text styles as a shortcut to add fun effects to your background, text, and transitions. Then it's time to add music from our library of licensed songs to set the mood.

4. Time to preview, and then you're done

Finally, it's time to click the 'play' button in the bottom left-hand corner and make sure your unboxing video is ready to be exported. Feel free to share your unboxing video on social media, email, or post it right to your website. Keep in mind that all videos are saved in your account forever.

An unboxing video example to inspire you

Marques Brownlee's unboxing video Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing: Magnets! unboxes the new (at the time) 2019 Samsung Galaxy Fold phone, the world's first foldable smartphone. Right away, viewers get a close-up feel for what this high-ticket item looks and feels like, without any risk of having to buy it yourself.

At the beginning of the unboxing video, Brownlee notes how expensive this revolutionary phone is, noting how luxurious the packaging appears. Once he's opened the packaging, Brownlee lays out the accessories that come with the phone, sharing some of his insights on how it feels based on what you get at a staggering $1980.

After that, he shares insights on some features of the new foldable smartphone and then shows how to set up the phone.

Get started with Animoto today

Unboxing videos can be a great opportunity to get your products in front of audiences that otherwise would not engage with you. They also allow you to develop partnerships with influencers who can take your brand to the next level. If you’re looking for different ways to increase your brand awareness, look no further than unboxing videos.