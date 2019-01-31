3 Reasons to Start Using More Video on Twitter

Looking for tips for getting more engagement on Twitter? Video is a great way to step up your Twitter game.
Read on and we’ll explain 4 ways that using video marketing on Twitter can help you stand out, plus we’ll share some tips for those ready to make a Twitter video right now. If you're interested in learning even more, check out our complete guide to Twitter video.
If this isn’t a compelling reason to start using video on Twitter, we don’t know what is! According to Twitter data, tweets with video get retweeted 6X more than photos and 3X more than GIFs.
The very nature of video makes it more likely to stand out in the Twitter feed. It takes up more space than a text Tweet and the motion draws attention as folks scroll past.
And Twitter video isn’t only useful for capturing the attention of your followers. You can use it to capture attention in trending conversations as well. Post a video along with a trending hashtag and you’ll stand out in the crowd of tweets.
Here’s an example. Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots joined existing conversations with video, using hashtags like #InternationalPrimateDay. With Animoto videos, they saw 5X the engagement they saw with image posts.
Your 1 click can make a difference for chimpanzees. #InternationalPrimateDay @JaneGoodallInst @Animoto #StoptheShow https://t.co/1wNccpJWbO pic.twitter.com/0hELnOcZ3l— Roots & Shoots (@RootsandShoots) September 1, 2017
We surveyed consumers for our 2018 State of Social Video survey. And guess what? Consumers have spoken and they want video! Consumers named video as their #1 favorite type of content to see from brands on social media. Give ‘em what they want!
If you’re interested in more stats like these, check out our recent post on 30+ video marketing stats from 2018 to help you in 2019. It’s a comprehensive list of the most up-to-date video marketing stats we’ve got.
Ready to get started? We thought we’d end with a few Twitter video tips to set you up for success.
To learn more, check out our blog post on how to post videos on Twitter, including length and upload requirements. Happy video making!
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.