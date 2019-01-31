3 Reasons to Start Using More Video on Twitter

Looking for tips for getting more engagement on Twitter? Video is a great way to step up your Twitter game.

Read on and we’ll explain 4 ways that using video marketing on Twitter can help you stand out, plus we’ll share some tips for those ready to make a Twitter video right now. If you're interested in learning even more, check out our complete guide to Twitter video.

3 ways Twitter video can help you stand out

1. Videos get more retweets

If this isn’t a compelling reason to start using video on Twitter, we don’t know what is! According to Twitter data, tweets with video get retweeted 6X more than photos and 3X more than GIFs.

2. Video stands out in the feed

The very nature of video makes it more likely to stand out in the Twitter feed. It takes up more space than a text Tweet and the motion draws attention as folks scroll past.

And Twitter video isn’t only useful for capturing the attention of your followers. You can use it to capture attention in trending conversations as well. Post a video along with a trending hashtag and you’ll stand out in the crowd of tweets.

Here’s an example. Jane Goodall Institute’s Roots and Shoots joined existing conversations with video, using hashtags like #InternationalPrimateDay. With Animoto videos, they saw 5X the engagement they saw with image posts.

3. Consumers prefer video

We surveyed consumers for our 2018 State of Social Video survey. And guess what? Consumers have spoken and they want video! Consumers named video as their #1 favorite type of content to see from brands on social media. Give ‘em what they want!

If you’re interested in more stats like these, check out our recent post on 30+ video marketing stats from 2018 to help you in 2019. It’s a comprehensive list of the most up-to-date video marketing stats we’ve got.

Tips for getting started with Twitter video

Ready to get started? We thought we’d end with a few Twitter video tips to set you up for success.

Think mobile first. 93% of video views on Twitter happen on mobile devices. For this reason, it’s important to create videos with mobile viewing in mind. Use text so videos can be understood without sound and make sure text is big enough to be readable on small devices.

of video views on Twitter happen on mobile devices. For this reason, it’s important to create videos with mobile viewing in mind. Use text so videos can be understood without sound and make sure text is big enough to be readable on small devices. Use hashtags. Hashtags are key for getting your tweets in front of people that aren’t actually following you that may be interested in the topic or topics you’re tweeting about.

Hashtags are key for getting your tweets in front of people that aren’t actually following you that may be interested in the topic or topics you’re tweeting about. Focus on trends and breaking news. On Twitter, consumers are on the go and scrolling to discover what’s happening now. For this reason, think about creating content related to what’s happening now. Hop on those trends!

To learn more, check out our blog post on how to post videos on Twitter, including length and upload requirements. Happy video making!