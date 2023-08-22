Moving Video Creation Forward with Redbrick

We're thrilled to announce that Animoto has been acquired by Redbrick, a Canadian tech leader and portfolio of digital companies known for disruptive innovation. Starting today, Animoto will begin the next chapter of our 16-year-long journey, strengthened by Redbrick’s resources and experience.

The Animoto brand, product, and team will continue to thrive, but now as a part of Redbrick’s portfolio of brands. Just like 16 years ago when we first launched, Animoto’s vision today is to make it easy for anyone to create powerful, professional video.

We believe that video, when done right, is the most impactful form of communication and Animoto is committed to making it easy for anyone to share their story through video. We’ve delivered on this for over 25 million users, and every year our product gets easier to use as we help a growing number of customers engage and impress their audiences. We will continue to focus on being the very best video creation solution in the world, and Redbrick is deeply committed to helping us make that happen.

So let me introduce you to Redbrick!

About Redbrick

Since being founded in 2011, Redbrick has built, acquired, and scaled portfolio companies including Leadpages, Shift, Rebase, and Delivra. At Redbrick’s core is its people, whom the leadership team at Animoto have gotten to know really well over the past year. We believe that Redbrick’s strategic leadership and portfolio of customer-centric companies will propel us to enhance our offerings and provide you with a better Animoto than ever.

What does this mean for you?

The Animoto product you know and love is here to stay, and will continue to improve rapidly. Our goal remains the same: to empower entrepreneurs, businesses, educators, and creative individuals like you to effortlessly create professional videos. Animoto’s roots are in generative AI, we believe we can better leverage that to deliver more editing control and more powerfully fulfill our company vision. Redbrick and their portfolio of companies will help us get there faster.

Exciting times ahead

The Animoto Executive team and I are staying on at Animoto and we are excited to merge with the Redbrick team. Every single Animoto user matters to us and motivates us to do the best work of our lives. Thank you for being on this journey with us — the future of Animoto is bright with Redbrick!

-Brad Jefferson, founder and CEO of Animoto