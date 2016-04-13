Susan Stripling: 5 Social Media Marketing Tips for Photographers

You’ve got accounts on Facebook and Instagram, but how do you use them to market your business? We asked world-renowned photographer and The Wedding School founder Susan Stripling to share some of her tips for effectively marketing through social media. Here’s what she had to say:
Educate your audience. More than entertaining, more than selling, your social media accounts should be educating your viewers. If you have valuable information for viewers, they’ll keep coming back. According to Susan, “It’s easy to say ‘They’ll come back to see my beautiful work!’ Viewers will do that, but they’ll be more engaged with your brand if you educate. If you’re a wedding photographer, consider writing advice posts for brides. Share tidbits of information to help them maximize their wedding photography experience. If they’ve come to think of you as a trusted resource, they’ll be more apt to hire you when they’re ready.” For example, as a photography educator, Susan always makes sure to post details about her images to help photographers visiting her social media pages.
