Sue Bryce’s Video Basics: Frame Rate

Last week we launched a new blog series with photographer Sue Bryce to give you some basic tips for shooting video with your DSLR camera. Today, Sue will be introducing you to one of basic video settings on your camera: frame rate.

Style: Documentary

Song: “A Cool Affair” by Black and Brown

So what’s frame rate?

Frame rate is the number of images (frames) you see in a second of video. The higher your frame rate, the clearer the video will be (and also the more memory your video will require).

What do the other frame rates on my camera do?

Sue showed you how to select a frame rate of 24 frames per second (fps). Here’s a quick description of some other frame rates you might see on your camera and why you might choose them:

24 fps : This is the frame rate typically used in motion pictures. If you’d like a cinematic look with a softer edge, 24 fps is a good choice. This is the frame rate Sue selected in the video above, and it will look good on most televisions and monitors.

Ultimately, the frame rate you select is a stylistic choice as well as a practical one, given how much memory high frame rates can eat up. Try experimenting on your own and see which frame rate works best for you.

