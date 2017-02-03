Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for Photography Sales Sessions

When you sit down to create a video in Animoto for your photography sales session, you’re now presented with two choices — Slideshow Video Builder and Marketing Video Builder.
It can be difficult to decide which choose if you’re not familiar with both products. To help you decide, we’ve created two versions of the same family session — one as a slideshow video and the other as a marketing video — along with a list of features used in each video.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
Take a look at this example from a session by Alycia Savage. It was created with 58 photos, one caption, and one text block, using the Modern Minimalist video style. The song, “To and From” by Stanton Lanier, is an instrumental available in our music library.
Slideshow Video Builder features used:
A variety of features were used to create this video — some are unique to the Slideshow Video Builder; others are not.
And now, here’s the same video (with the same 58 photos and text), created using our Marketing Video Builder. The style is Blank Slate and you can find it by selecting “Start from Scratch” when you start your Marketing Video project.
Marketing Video Builder features used:
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out whether you’re sharing it in your studio or on social media.
Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one builder to the other when it comes to making photography session videos of your own? Let us know!
