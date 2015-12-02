Photography Video Marketing Challenge: How to Prep for Your Shoot

Am I in good hands? That’s the question your clients ask themselves when they consider hiring you. Whether it’s an engagement shoot or a newborn session, clients want to know they’re working with someone who’s going to take care of them and their memories during a shoot.
So how can you put them at ease? Many photographers create a flyer or email telling clients what to expect on the day of their shoot, but it creates an even greater impact to show potential clients what they’ll be experiencing.
Newborn photographer Kelly Brown wanted to give her clients a look into what a newborn session is like — not a behind-the-scenes video, but a video designed to prepare them for their day with Kelly, with tips explaining what they should do, giving parents with a new baby reassurance that — at least when it comes to their photo shoot — they’ll know what to expect.
Style: Classic
Song: “Baby Steps” by Douglas Romayne
The aim of this video is to educate your clients – to address any questions they have, or may not have even thought of. It can act almost like a video FAQ, giving solutions to problems before they arise, and letting clients (or potential clients) know you’re committed to giving them a good experience.
Knowing they’re prepared will help you clients relax and put their trust in you. As an added bonus, this type of video can be leveraged for marketing. Kelly’s video has more than 35,000 views on Facebook, and not all of those views are from current clients looking for information. Upload your video to YouTube, post it on social media and find out how offering advice can be a savvy way to put current clients at ease and market to others who haven’t booked you yet.
Portrait Photographer, Sue Bryce and Animoto launched a series of challenges designed to encourage, inspire and motivate photographers to start marketing with video. Participants create a video a month and post it on social. This is an in-depth description of one of the 12 challenges.
