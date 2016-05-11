3 Ways Photographers Can Use Video To Rank Quickly in Search Engines

Note: This is a guest post from Corey Potter, a wedding photographer and founder of Fuel Your Photos, where he talks about online marketing ideas for photographers.

Often when photographers ask me questions about SEO, they want to know how they can optimize their sites and start getting inquiries quickly from people searching on Google.

Though SEO usually takes months of consistent work before the inquiries start, recently I’ve noticed videos ranking extremely well in a matter of hours!

Video is one of the biggest untapped opportunities for photographers when it comes to SEO. Especially with tools like Animoto, you can easily turn your photos into videos and still tap into the power of video marketing.

Once you create your videos, here are 3 ways to use them to effectively drive traffic to your site (and ultimately convert visitors into customers).

1. Upload your videos to YouTube.

You’ve probably heard that YouTube is the second largest search engine on the internet. They process billions of searches every month. With your videos on YouTube, you’ll start showing up in 3 main places:

YouTube searches

Google organic results

Google video results

In my experience, it isn’t unusual to have a YouTube video ranking for a photography related keyword in a matter of hours after being uploaded. Like I said, the opportunity is untapped and there is usually very little competition.

Corey became the #1 video for his search after just 2 hours.

When you’ve done your keyword research, work on creating a video for each keyword on your list. Make sure to use that keyword in the title, in the description, and in the audio when possible.

2. Use more words in the audio when possible.

When you upload a video to YouTube or Facebook, they will automatically listen to the text to create closed captioning for your video. This text is a factor that YouTube considers when ranking videos.

This means you should have videos where you talk about the topics and words you want to rank for. Maybe you won’t be able to do this in every single video, but try to think of some creative ways to get important keywords into the audio of your video.

If you want to give your videos an even better chance at ranking for the words used in the audio, you should also upload a transcript file manually so that you know the captions are accurate.

Corey included voice over and manually uploaded a transcript for this video.

3. Tell people what you want them to do next.

When someone finishes your video, they need something to do next. You have their attention, you’ve delivered your message, and now you need to ask them to take action. There are two types of actions I want you to consider:

Video Interaction and Sharing

These types of actions can help your video rank better in search engines. Ask people to give your video a thumbs up, leave a comment, or subscribe to your channel. You can also ask people to share the video with their friends or followers. The more likes, comments, shares, and subscribes you get, the more authority your video will have in searches. If you’re trying to compete for a competitive keyword, this might be a great call to action for you.

The Next Step

If the video is embedded on your own website, you might not want them to leave to interact with the video on YouTube. In fact, you rarely want to ask people to leave your site when you have their attention. A page on your site that holds a video is a great place to ask someone to take the next step to hire you. These pages on your site can actually rank in the organic AND video results on Google.

After the video ends, your audience will have a connection with you and your brand, so it’s the perfect time to ask them to become a customer. You can build this kind of call to action into the video itself, or you can have a button on the page near your video that directs people to the next step. The next step could be watching another video, reading more information, or filling out a contact form. Just be sure you’re clear about what the viewer should do at the end of the video.

Now that you know how to rank your videos in search engines, it’s time to get started! Challenge yourself to make a new video every month to market your business. To keep yourself accountable—and to find inspiration—join the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook.

Make sure to leave a comment below when you start to see your videos show up in the search engines. Or reach out on Facebook or Twitter by tagging @Animoto.

Wedding photographer and marketing expert Corey Potter loves sharing better ways for photographers to market their businesses. You can check out his Twitter account or read his blog Fuel Your Photos to find out more.