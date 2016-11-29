8 Tips for Creating Share-Worthy Holiday Card Videos for Your Photography Clients

Video holiday cards are one of the best ways to reach new photography clients during the holiday season since they put your work in front of new potential clients when your current clients share them on social media. If you’ve created holiday slideshows for clients in the past using our Slideshow Video Builder, you might consider upping your game and making holiday videos with our new Marketing Video Builder this year, as Alycia Alvarez did in the video below.
If you want to have a little more control and even more options for your clients’ holiday videos, take a look at some of our tips for creating beautiful holiday cards in a way that’s quick and easy. And if you’ve never created a video with our new Marketing Video Builder, it’s easy to get started — just select “Marketing Video” the next time you create a new project.
Do you have any tips for creating a better video holiday card? Let us know in the comments below, or share your holiday video cards with us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram by using hashtag #MyAnimoto.
