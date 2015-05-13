Jen Rozenbaum’s Top 5 Songs for Boudoir Photography Videos

A boudoir photo shoot is usually very personal and intimate, so choosing the right song for your Animoto video can be a little tricky. We often hear photographers asking for recommendations in this area, so we went to acclaimed boudoir photographer Jen Rozenbaum for advice. She told us what she looks for in songs for her photography videos and gave us a list of her favorite boudoir-ready tunes.

Jen likes songs that have an uplifting message. Just glance at the titles of her favorites below and you see “Goddess,” “Beautiful,” and Jen’s favorite song, “Got It All.” The style of the song may be different — intimate, daring, or feminine — but she always keeps the focus on how amazing her client is.

So how does Jen decide which song works for which client? “I base it on the feel that the client wants. If she is more conservative or wild – that determines the type of music I will choose to showcase her images.”

Jen gave us a list of favorites that work for several different kinds of clients. Take a look at her top 5 songs for boudoir videos:

Note: This video was created Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. *\*Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for your photography business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.**

1. “Got It All” by Matt Harvey: Jen’s absolute favorite boudoir song, “Got It All” has a strong rhythm, affirming lyrics, and powerful, steamy vocals. So, in other words, it’s got it all.

2. “Heat” by Kristin Andreassen: This slow, seductive song has an intimate, jazz club feel with sultry vocals that are full of heat.

3. “Flawless” by Child’s Play: Feminine and empowering, “Flawless” has a pop sensibility and a beautiful message about loving yourself the way you are.

4. “Look What We Got Cooking” by A.J.: With “a little sugar and spice,” A.J.’s “Look What We Got Cooking” is a playfully daring nod to 1940s-style tunes.

5. “Goddess” by Super Estela: “Goddess” is the sensuous song Jen used in her sample video. It’s slinky synth and deliberate beat add sizzle to boudoir videos.

Have a song in mind? Time to pick out a video style that goes with it. A good choice for boudoir is Vogue, the style Jen co-designed with Animoto and used in the video above.