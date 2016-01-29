Marketing to Teens and Tweens with Best Friend Sessions

Families and children have their own genre; high school students do, too. But sometimes kids fall between those two categories. Phoenix portrait photographer Jen McMorran of JenLeigh Photography may have found a great new way to market to tween and younger teen clients (and their parents): the best friend session.
Jen was inspired by a pair of clients. Two girls approached her wanting to do a shoot together, as the best friends no longer live near each other. But since they were together briefly for winter break, they asked Jen do a session with both of them. She had never done a best friends session before, but she was happy to try it. “I wanted to showcase who they are as well as who they are becoming. They are growing into their own and finding their voice. They didn’t need professional makeup, hair styling, or an over-the-top studio setup.” Instead, Jen focused on showcasing the girls’ personalities and their friendship.
Style: Simply Stated
Song: “And I’m So Happy” by Jesse Palter and the Alter Ego
Looking to create similar sessions for your clients? Here’s Jen’s advice:
