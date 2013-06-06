Tips on Creating a Great Family Vacation Video Slideshow

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.

Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

Making a family travel video is a fun way to re-experience your getaway and let friends see what you’ve been up to.

Choose a video style that fits your trip.

Vintage Voyage is our classic travel style, but there are so many other styles to choose from that it’s easy to find one that fits your trip more exactly. Headed to New York City? Try the I Love NY style–the kids will love seeing themselves on posters and billboards around the city! If you’re going farther south, to a tropical locale, Watercolor Seashore could fit the bill.

Select your best photos and video clips.

Although it’s fun for you to look back at all your photos and relive the trip, your friends probably don’t want to see five different shots of the same sunset. Pick the photos that reveal what you did each day, and try to make sure each photo is distinctive and eye-catching.

Rearrange your images and clips to tell a story.

Put your photos in an order that makes sense–one that brings your friends and family on the journey with you. One way to do this is to arrange your media in chronological order, from the photo of your car trunk packed with suitcases to your kids snoozing on the plane ride home. If you don’t have photos that reveal how you got from point A to point B in your travels, make a title slide or use captions to explain what happened next.

Share!

You’ll certainly enjoy this keepsake for years to come, but don’t forget to share the final product with friends and family members who couldn’t be there themselves. Email the video, embed it on your blog, or share it on social media.

To see these tips in action, check out this great example video from professional photographer Tamara Lackey: