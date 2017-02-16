How to Use Storyboards in Animoto Marketing

When we set out to make our Animoto Marketing, we wanted a way to let anyone create marketing videos for social media and beyond to promote their businesses, even if they had little-to-no experience going in. To do that, we designed a series of storyboards, giving you a pre-built template video you can just drop your own content into. Take a look at how simple it is to use our storyboards to create marketing videos that can be used on social media to promote your business.
When you log into Animoto, select the blue CREATE button in the upper-right-hand corner of your screen. You’ll be asked what type of video you’d like to create. Select the blue CREATE button on the right to select “Animoto Marketing.”
Once you choose “Animoto Marketing,” you’ll be brought straight to our pre-built storyboards. We have a variety of types, including some designed specifically for professional photography and real estate marketing, and others that’ll help you create an About video for your business, share tutorial videos that explain how to use your product, and more.
You can click on each storyboard to see how it looks and see a short written description. Once you find one you’d like to use for your video, click on the blue CHOOSE STORYBOARD button to get started.
To add in your photos, video clips, and logo, select the “Media” icon from the toolbar on the left-hand side of your screen (it’s the icon at the top of the toolbar). Then choose the photos and video clips you want to upload from your computer. Once they’ve been added to the Media tray, you can drag and drop them into the storyboard blocks, replacing the storyboard photos and video clips with your own content. Note that you can drop a photo into a video block or vice versa.
If you have more content than you have storyboard, that’s okay — you can click “ADD A BLOCK” and then add extra content or even your logo.
Add your own message into the video by clicking the text icon beneath a block and replacing the existing text with your own. You can also change text, and get more text editing tools by clicking “SEE MORE.”
Once you’ve got the text, images, and video clips you want, you can customize your video, changing the colors, fonts, music, and filters to suit your taste. Here’s how:
That’s it! How much you change your marketing video is up to you. You can keep it close to the original storyboard, or experiment and see how you can incorporate your company’s style and color into your video. But, in either case, you’ll have created a professional video that you can easily share on social media.
Have you already made a video with one of our storyboards? We’d love to see it! Post a link in the comments below, or share it with us on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #MyAnimoto, and we might share it with our audience.
