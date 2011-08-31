Our Pro Music Library Adds 50 New Commercially Licensed Songs!

New “Family Fun” Genre Songs:
Rebel America – All Good (Touch the Sky)
Matteo – Golden Days
Allazan – I’m Sitting On Top of the World
Jeffery Paul Ciampa – Better Together
New” Singer Songwriter” Genre Songs
Abby Payne – Everything
Jeffery Paul Ciampa – Stay With Me
Jeffery Paul Ciampa – A Rain Dance
Gary G. – Summer State of Mind
C. Calvert – Something Special
Wade – Blur Into Beauty
Other Great Tunes:
Allazan – Good Times – Romantic Genre
J. Dennis – Happy Together – Pop Genre
Awesome, right? Try one out when you create your next video.
