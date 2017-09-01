Introducing Fresh New Music and Genres for Our Music Library

When we ask customers what they’d like to see more of at Animoto, the answer is often, “More music, please!” So when we decided to do our latest music library update, we looked back at our customer requests to help us choose new tunes.

All in all, we picked 291 songs to add to our music library, including customer-requested genres, like Latin, Big Band, Reggae, Caribbean, Hawaiian, and African, along with a few whimsical piano instrumentals, and evocative tunes from customer-favorite songwriter Caity Copley.

You can check out a list of all the tunes here, sorted by genre, or view some highlights in the videos below:

Latin music

From bossa nova to songs with a little more funk, we’ve got a broad selection of new Latin tunes for you to try:

Big Band and retro music

Whether you’re looking for 1920s jazz, a new tune to croon to, or just want a song that swings, we’ve got lots of new picks.

Whimsical instrumentals

When you’re telling a story with video, sometimes a little bit a whimsy can help your video stand out. These whimsical instrumentals will give your video personality, but without overwhelming your message.

Caribbean and Hawaiian music

Bring back memories of your favorite tropical locale with these tunes that range from edgy reggae to joyful Hawaiian classics.

What’s your new favorite tune from our music library? Let us know in the comments below, or reach out on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #MyAnimoto.