Introducing Improved Facebook Sharing from Animoto

Good news: we’ve improved Facebook sharing! In the past, when you shared a video to Facebook directly from Animoto, a link would be posted to your timeline or page. If you wanted your video to play natively, you had to download it from Animoto and then upload it to Facebook. This month, all that’s changed.

Now, when you share a video directly from Animoto, it’ll be directly exported and uploaded to Facebook. We’re saving you time, giving your friends, family, and followers on Facebook a better viewing experience, and opening your videos up to the attention and engagement they deserve.

Sharing your Animoto video to Facebook

So how does sharing work now? Simply click the Facebook icon under the sharing options on the player page of the Animoto video you’d like to share:

This will open up a pop-up window where you can fill in all your video details. Select either “Timeline” or “Pages” at the top, depending on whether you’d like to share to your personal timeline or to a business page, and add a description.

If you’re sharing to your timeline, you’ll have the opportunity to tag friends. If you’re sharing to a page and manage multiple pages, there’ll be a dropdown menu where you can make sure to select the correct page.

Once you’re done and you’ve clicked POST your video will be sent straight to Facebook, where you and your friends will be able to watch the video natively. It may take a couple minutes, but Facebook will send a notification when your video is ready to view.

Note: If you’re using our Facebook sharing feature for the first time, you’ll be asked to select who you’d like to share your posts with. Remember that these can always be changed on a per-post basis, but only after they’ve been exported to your Facebook timeline or page.

Since this change, we’ve already heard from people who were excited to see a boost in likes, shares, and comments on their Animoto video posts. Have you tried the new export feature yet? We’d love to hear what you think. Leave your comments below.