New Music Just Added!

52 New Music Tracks, 49 New Artists, & 2 New Genres…

Due to the huge demand for the music in our collection, we’ve re-energized our efforts to find more great tunes for you all.

We’ve added 52 new tracks covering electronica, hip hop indie rock, latin, singer/songwriter, and the newly added genres of jazz and classical. These new additions represent 43 new amazing up-and-coming artists & bands.

Well, actually… the jazz artists are pretty established. And under classical, I’m not sure Mozart and Beethoven would fall under up-and-coming. But… I’m sure if they were new to the scene today, we’d recognize their talents and be sure that Animoto was helping them discovered.