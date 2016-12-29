What Type of Video Should You Put on Your Landing Page?

This blog post was written by our friends at Instapage.

A landing page is a standalone web page disconnected from a website’s main navigation, which uses elements like social proof, benefit-oriented text, and a strong call-to-action to convince visitors to take action. Whether it’s to sign up, download, or buy, these pages are designed for the purpose of getting them to do it.

A video landing page has all the things we just mentioned and one more: video. It uses the medium in one of many ways that adds persuasiveness to the page by conveying information more efficiently, and telling branded stories in a more compelling fashion.

Looking to create a video landing page but not sure what type of video to feature? Here are some of the most popular types of landing page videos:

Explainer videos

At Animoto’s Social Video Marketing Summit, pro photographer Sue Bryce said, “The best marketing in the world solves a problem. So you really have to ask one big question – ‘what is the problem I solve in my business?'” The answer to that question is the key to your explainer video. This type of video quickly explains the problem that your target customers face, then takes them through the process of solving it with your product or service. Many times they use cartoon-like graphics, but they don’t need to.

Video testimonials

Online shoppers have admitted that recommendations play a big part in their purchase decisions. Testimonials are positive reviews from satisfied customers that, when highlighted on your landing page, can boost visitors’ trust in your offer. Video testimonials are similar — but instead of a photo, name, title, and brief quote — these are captured on video. In this case, a short clip of the reviewer speaking takes the place of a written quote.

Video case studies

A video case study is exactly what it sounds like: a short study of how your product or service impacted a customer for the better, recorded on video. It’s similar to a testimonial, but it goes more in-depth. Instead of just a positive review from a business owner, it often includes a short profile of the customer, what their challenges were, how your product or service helped them overcome those obstacles, and what their ROI was.

Introductory videos

These work best when you’re an unknown business or sole proprietor — like a fitness trainer trying to sell a brand of workout videos. When your audience is purchasing a product like that, they have to not only buy into your program, but into you as well.If you lost 150 lbs. to become the model of physical fitness, you might use an introductory video to showcase the results of your weight-loss journey. If you’re a freelance writer trying to sell a step-by-step program that helps people make six figures writing from home, you might use an introductory video to prove that you’re living the life your audience desires.

These videos humanize your brand and add credibility by introducing a high-level executive in your company (like the chief executive officer, chief marketing officer, etc), or you as the founder, and make a case for why your audience should choose your product or service.

If you’re currently showcasing video on your landing page, which type are you using? What type of results have you seen? Share your story, or a link to your video, in the comments below.