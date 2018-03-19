Stop the Scroll: Tips for Standing out on Facebook

“So your goal with your Facebook ad creative is to stop the scroll,” Andrea Vahl explained at our recent live event, Social Marketing for Women in Business. “Your goal is to be interesting” in order to entice people to stop scrolling and pay attention to your content. Check out our video highlights and then read on for Andrea’s tips for stopping the scroll.
When you set up a Facebook ad, you’ll have a few different places to add text. There’s space for text above your image, like the description in an organic Facebook post. Then, below the image or video in your ad, you’ll have a headline, complete with a title, description, and CTA button.
These text fields offer nice opportunities to stop the scroll, and Andrea offers up a few tips:
“Think about catching people’s eye,” says Andrea. And what better way to catch someone’s eye than with compelling imagery? Whether you’re creating an ad with a photo or a video, think about what types of images will attract your target audience.
And you don’t have to rely on your intuition alone—Andrea is a huge proponent of testing. At the event, she shared a couple examples of ads where she tested two different images and was surprised by the results. In this example, the image of the three puppies converted better:
And images aren’t the only thing you can test. You can literally test any element of an ad, including different variations of the same video. Learn more about this in our series on A/B testing for video.
Interested in learning more? Check out Andrea’s full talk and learn from our other speakers when you watch our entire event on Facebook.
