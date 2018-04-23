Sue Bryce’s Tips for Marketing with Value, Not Price

“Market with value, not price.” That’s what Sue Bryce recommended at our live event, Social Marketing for Women in Business. She went on to describe how focusing on the service you provide and the products you offer is the key to success.

Throughout her talk, which you can see highlights of in the video above, she brought home the idea that customer-focused marketing is the way to generate sales. Read on for her specific strategies for emphasizing the value of your products and service rather than the price.

1. Know what you’re selling

Before you can convince customers your product has value, you have to have a firm idea of what you’re selling and for how much. Or as Sue puts it, “You cannot market until you can sell.” A few questions Sue recommends you ask yourself before trying to market to clients:

“Have you defined what your service is?”

Make it clear on social media, on your website, and in person exactly what your product or service is and what it does. For instance, product videos, like this one from Nest Hardware, make it easy for customers to visualize what you do so they’ll want to buy, and they can be shared almost anywhere.

“What’s the most incredible part of your product or service?”

Sue’s own portrait business emphasizes the experience of a photoshoot, not just the end product, as you can see in the video below. According to Sue, the key to conveying value to customers is finding the part of your business that’s desirable and unique.

What’s your shopping demographic?

Do you have a clearly defined customer you’re marketing to? Knowing your customer’s age, marital status, and interests can help you craft a message that resonates and avoid wasting your marketing budget on an audience that won’t value your message. Check out Stitchin’ Heaven’s YouTube strategy to see how specific you can get with ad targeting.

2. Make it about your customer

Sue shared that one of the biggest mistakes businesses make is focusing on themselves and not the customer. “Consumers are selfish.” For your business. “You have to convince me that you have a product or service that I want. Because I’m the one spending the money.” To do that, Sue suggests:

Lay out what problem your product solves.

If you can make a customer’s life easier or happier, they’re more likely to see the value in your product or service. Sue shared this also boosts confidence, letting you say, “I am giving people something they need.”

Make it easy to get in touch.

Sometimes just being able to get in touch is a valuable commodity. So Sue recommends adding your address, phone number, and email on your website and social media accounts, and also including contact details on video content to make communication easy and straightforward.

Deliver on service.

If you work in a competitive industry—or even if you don’t, high-quality service will make you stand out. When you are customer-focused, Sue shared, you’ll make more sales because, “Money is a byproduct of delivering an incredible product and service.”

3. Love your product

Sue explained that if you don’t love your product or service; if you don’t feel confident in it, you’ll communicate that to your customers. And if you’re not happy working in the business you’re in, that’ll come through, too. “If you don’t find joy in it, you’re not going to do it.”

To combat negativity, she suggests keeping your focus away from price. Instead, think about what your product or service offers and how that might help your customer. Arguing from that position will help you understand your own value and communicate it with confidence. Or as Sue put it, “When I reconnect to what I give, I’m at my strongest.” And her strength connects with customers and convinces them to buy.

For more inspiration from Sue, and our other speakers, watch the full Social Marketing for Women in Business event on our Facebook page.