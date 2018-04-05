Social Video Bootcamp: Give the New Quote Block a Try

We’re back with the fourth installment of the Social Video Bootcamp! If you’re wondering what the heck a Social Video Bootcamp is, allow us to explain: The Bootcamp is a series of videos posted in our Facebook group, each delivering an idea or technique to help you build your video skills. You can catch up on on our previous three videos here.

This time around, we’re encouraging you to get familiar with our new quote block.

Additionally, we invite you to join our Facebook group, the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community, to get feedback on your videos and bounce ideas off of fellow video creators.

Give the new Quote block a try

This one’s pretty simple, and we don’t want to limit your creativity here. We’re just asking that you give the new Quote block a try. As long as you’re using a Quote block somewhere in your video, you’re doing this one right.

The sky’s the limit, but if you’re looking for a little bit of inspiration, here are a few ways that we’ve seen quotes used so far:

Testimonials

Interviews

Motivational messages

And for more ideas, head to our resource center.

The quote can take up as much, or as little, of the video as you’d like. Perhaps the quote is the entire video, or maybe it’s supporting a message you were communicating throughout the rest of the video. Don’t have time to create a whole extra video? Well ideally, you’ll be able to work the Quote block into a video you were already planning to create, or even one that you’ve been meaning to get around to.

As always, the final step is posting your video to the Facebook group. The videos you post there really do inspire other members, and the feedback you get could make a difference in the next video you make!

“We look forward to seeing your videos!” — The Animoto Team

