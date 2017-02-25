Slideshow or Marketing Video? Which to Choose for Product Videos

Hi there! This article is about Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker.
Getting ready to make a video to promote or showcase a product with Animoto? The first thing you’ll have to decide is whether you want to make it a Slideshow Video or a Marketing Video.
If you’re not familiar with the differences, you may not know which type of video to pick. To help you out, we’ve gone ahead and created two versions of the same product video – one slideshow and one marketing video – to showcase the different features of our Slideshow Video Builder and Marketing Video Builder.
Note: The Marketing Video Builder is available for Animoto Professional and Business customers.
This video, a lookbook featuring the handmade leather bags and accessories of Flux Productions’ collection, was created with 14 product photos, using our Marketing Video Builder. It features the Standout video style, which you can find by selecting “Start from Scratch” when starting a Marketing Video project. The song, “All Year Round” by Research Material, is available in our music library.
We should also mention that, if you like this video, you can make it your own using the “Portfolio” pre-built storyboard under the “Showcase Your Product” category. Once you’ve selected the storyboard, easily drag and drop your own photos and/or video clips into the storyboard project and change the text and logo to customize.
Marketing Video Builder features used:
This video features many of the advanced customization options in our Marketing Video Builder, designed to help you create content that feels on-brand, looks professional, and stands out on social media.
Here’s a version of the same product portfolio video, created with our Slideshow Video Builder. It was created using the same photos and the same song from our music library. The video style is our Modern Minimalist slideshow video style.
Slideshow Video Builder features used:
Here are the slideshow video features that were used to create this video:
Did you prefer the slideshow video version or the marketing video version? We’d love to hear why in the comments. Do you prefer one builder to the other when it comes to making product videos of your own? Let us know!
