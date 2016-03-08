5 Questions to Ask for Better Customer Testimonial Videos

ReelSEO recently shared some interesting stats from a Vidyard and Ascend2 study on The Benchmarks for Video Marketing Victory. According to the study, customer testimonials were named as the most effective type of video content. But customer testimonial videos were also named as the most difficult type of video content to create.

Luckily, we’ve got your back. We’ve put together a list of 5 questions to ask when shooting interviews with your customers so you can get the answers you need for effective testimonial videos. These questions are designed to get your customer to talk about themselves, and about your product or service, from a variety of angles. Ask them all five and you’re sure to get a handful of great sound bites that you can use to promote your offering.

1. Who are you and what do you do?

A customer testimonial is nothing without context. By asking your subject to include some background information, you add credibility to your testimonial. Without this information, for all the viewer knows they could be watching an actor.

2. How long have you been using our product/service and how did you discover it?

This question goes hand in hand with the above, in terms of adding credibility to your testimonial. Note, of course, that the longer the person has been using your product or service the more credible the recommendation will be.

Note: The bit about how they discovered your product may or may not be helpful for the testimonial itself, but will be helpful to you in any case. If you know where this person discovered you, it can help inform where you should be promote your video to attract similar customers.

3. What problem were you looking to solve when you found our product/service?

Ultimately, new customers will purchase your product because it solves a problem that they have. Hearing another customer talk about how they had this same problem will make it easy for viewers to relate.

4. How has our product/service helped you solve this problem?

Follow up your question about the problem they were trying to solve with a question about how your unique product or service helped them solve the problem. You can take things a step further by asking them if there were specific features, services, or people at your company that helped.

5. Why would you recommend our product/service?

Finally, ask them specifically why they would recommend you to a friend or colleague. This will give them a chance to talk about anything that was left out in the previous questions, or give them the opportunity to give a more succinct recommendation after talking everything out in the previous questions.

The idea behind these questions is to really get your subject thinking and, through the process, to uncover a handful of great quotes that you can edit together to create your video. As an example, here’s a customer testimonial video we created for Animoto featuring one of our real estate customers, Jeff Lobb of Sparktank Media. As you can see, it’s short and sweet, with a focus of the ease-of-use of Animoto, paired with the strong selling point that it can help real estate agents to win business.

Are you using customer testimonial videos to promote your business? What questions do you ask your subjects? Share them with us in the comments below.