What Is the Optimal Length for Facebook Videos?

How long should your Facebook videos be? If you do a Google search, you’ll find all kinds of answers to this question. But at our Social Video Marketing Summit, Brian Peters, Digital Marketing Strategist at Buffer, answered the question based on research from BuzzSumo.

How long should Facebook videos be?

In his talk, Brian says that, “a lot of brands are under the assumption that you have to create a 3-minute video to really show value. On the other hand, the data shows that people don’t want to see a 3-minute video on Facebook.”

BuzzSumo analyzed 100 million Facebook videos and found that the videos that got the most interaction were on the short side and that “the sweet spot for video length is 60 to 90 seconds,” followed by 90-120 seconds, and 30 to 60 seconds. “Basically,” says Brian, “this graph is saying don’t make videos over 2 minutes. It’s that simple.”

Why? Brian suggests that you need to get inside the shoes of your consumers, who are likely viewing your videos on a mobile device. “They’re on their phones; they’re probably walking; they’re probably traveling; they’re probably sitting in a coffee shop, maybe waiting at a table at a restaurant. They don’t have time to consume a 3 to 5-minute video.”

What about Facebook Live?

“Facebook Live videos are a different story,” says Brian. “That is where you have the creative ability to go longer.” According to BuzzSumo, the most-engaged with Facebook Live videos are between 18 and 20 minutes.

Because Facebook Live events are often pre-promoted, shared out to email lists, promoted through Facebook ads, and more, viewers are coming to watch expecting to see a longer video, says Brian.

What video length have you seen the most success with on Facebook? Does it fall within these ranges? Share your experience and thoughts with us in the comments, and head over to our Social Video Marketing Summit page to check out more of Brian’s talk.