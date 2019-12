This first half of 2011 has been full of great updates for iPhone/iPod/iPad users, and we’ve got one more for you: HTML5 embed codes!

What this means: You can choose to use an embed code on your site that doesn’t require Flash, so that it can be viewed on mobile devices.

How to do this: When choosing “embed” from below your video, click on “Advanced Options.” Check the box at the bottom for “mobile friendly.” Then, copy the code and place it in your site.

Learn more about how Animoto can help your small business videos stay up to date on the latest tech updates.