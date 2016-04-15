3 Ways to Use Mobile Video at Trade Shows and Events

Social Media Marketing World is an annual mega-conference for marketers and small business owners. Like most industry events, attendees will have just a few days to gain access to top experts, rub shoulders with 3,000 like-minded professionals, and fill their mobile phones with large amounts of new contacts and notes for growing their business or career.

But there’s an additional way to capture your experience with your mobile phone while attending such a large event or smaller meetings, and that is through mobile video. Here are my 3 tips for leveraging the most powerful device that you carry in your pocket – your mobile phone!

1. Sharing is caring… Create video content that makes others look good.

Taking and sharing photos of an event is a great way to record the experience for yourself, but that’s not all. It’s also a great way to network and get noticed! By capturing candid moments of your favorite speakers, brands, and with new friends, you’ll be able to create content that is easy for others to share.

As a speaker myself, I can tell you that influencers tend to skim social media to see what key takeaways, quotes, and photos/videos our audience was able to capture – and we will often share this type of content too. Don’t forget to tag these photos so that it will notify the people that are in the photos and make them easy to find.

Check out this example during Content Marketing World 2015. An iPhone was used to capture YouTube star, Matthew Patrick, who was a workshop speaker.

2. FOMO is real… Timely content is key at events.

There is a limited window of opportunity when people are following a specific event hashtag or event-related content. Thus, it’s important to be efficient with your video creation during an event.

Quite frankly, there isn’t enough time to use complicated video editing software or apps. This is why Animoto is my favorite way to post relevant, shareable content in just minutes. All I have to do is collect my event photos, include a few video clips, if I have them, and then I can quickly create an awesome video that I can post during or immediately after an event.

Pro Tip: Save even more time by downloading the Animoto app on your device before you leave for your event! If you already have a desktop account, you can just log in to your account from the app.

You can find Animoto in the App Store and on Google Play.

3. Don’t forget to have fun!

Making videos should be fun, so don’t forget to enjoy yourself! Take pictures and video clips throughout the day of your favorite moments so you can share them later in your video. Remember — as long as you’re having a good time and capturing moments that you enjoy, it will shine through in your videos.

Thanks to the various video styles (“Grid” and “Frameless” are two of my favorites) and the music library that Animoto provides, it’s easy to create captivating videos right from your mobile phone!

That’s all there is to it! I can’t wait to see your videos from the events you attend this year. For more tips about DIY Mobile Video, don’t miss my workshop, How To Create Videos on Your Mobile Device Your Audience Will Watch and Share, at Social Media Marketing World on Sunday, April 17th.

Psst! Not planning to be in San Diego? Follow @Animoto on Twitter as they’ll be capturing the best moments from #SMMW16 with top digital influencers.