Spotlight on Business: Looping Videos at Expos and Conferences

Earlier this month, the Animoto team attended the National Association of REALTORS® Trade Expo in Washington, DC and we were excited to see that one of our fellow-exhibitors – ZoxxBox – was looping an Animoto video at their booth.

Linda Schindler, Marketing Manager at Zoxxbox, explains, “At Zoxxbox.com you can create your own personalized boxes online by uploading your photo or logo and adding your own text.” As the company serves both small businesses and events, they’ve created two separate Animoto videos to cater to each of these audiences.

Video can be a great tool for introducing potential clients to your business at trade shows, expos, conferences, and conventions. The videos that ZoxxBox created to showcase their product are nice examples that are not only visually appealing, but also make it clear what their product is and how it works. Check out their video for small businesses below and watch their events video on YouTube.

Note: This video was created with Animoto Memories, an Animoto legacy slideshow-making tool. As of October 2018, all Animoto customers have access to our new easy-to-use, drag-and-drop video maker. Click here to learn more about what you can do with Animoto for your business today. Have a question about Animoto Memories? Reach out to our Customer Success team.

In addition to looping these videos at events, ZoxxBox also uses them for promotion on their website, and on their social platforms, including Facebook and Twitter.

Planning to loop a video at an upcoming expo or event? Here are a few tips to make sure everything goes smoothly:

Necessary Equipment: Make sure you’ve got the appropriate cables for hooking up the computer or device that the video will be hosted on to the screen where it ‘ll be looping – this is usually an HDMI cable, but you’ll likely need a converter based on the type of computer or device you use.

Looping One Video: Once you've hooked up your computer or device to the screen, you can loop your video in Quicktime, iTunes, or Windows Media Player.

Looping Multiple Videos: If you're looping multiple videos, create a playlist in iTunes or Windows Media Player. Test the functionality at home so you don't wind up with any surprises when you start setting up your booth.

Audio Considerations: When creating your video, remember that it may be loud where you are and visitors may not be able to hear the audio in your video. Use pictures, videos, and captions to tell a story rather than relying on audio.

Do you have a video that you loop at conferences, conventions, and expos? We’d love to see it. Drop a link in the comments below, or share it with us on our Facebook page.