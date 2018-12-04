Introducing a LinkedIn Partnership and 6 New Storyboards

We’re proud to announce that we’ve joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program! LinkedIn Marketing Partners are handpicked by LinkedIn to help marketers achieve their goals, save time, and improve the performance of their campaigns. And as part of the partnership, we’re excited to share that we’ve added six new storyboards, designed with LinkedIn best practices in mind.

These six storyboards were created in collaboration with LinkedIn and represent popular and effective video types recommended by the professional network for demonstrating thought leadership, sharing news and updates, promoting events, launching products, and more.

Video is the most powerful medium for telling the story of your business. In fact, it’s shared 20X more often than other types of content in the LinkedIn feed, according to LinkedIn data. Conveying your company’s personality and core values is particularly effective on LinkedIn, where prospective customers, partners, and potential hires go to understand what you’re all about. And these storyboards make it easy.

Each storyboard is easy to customize with your own brand colors and logo, your own images and video clips, or assets selected from our library of over 1 million photos and video clips from Getty Images. Check out all 6 storyboards, co-designed with LinkedIn, below and click through to make them your own.

Industry Insights

Educate customers while showing your expertise in your field. Then close with a call to action that drives traffic to your website or blog.

Webinar Event Promo

Need to promote an upcoming webinar or event? Make an announcement that tells folks what they can learn by tuning in with this short and sweet video template.

Event Recap

Keep the momentum going after an event by sharing video highlights and key takeaways. Combine photos and video clips from the event with high-energy transitions and bursts of text.

Trending News

Put yourself or your business forward as an industry thought leader with sharp, colorful text that presents your take on the latest trends in your industry.

Company Values

Your company’s values are important to prospective customers and partners, as well as potential hires. Share them with video, right on your LinkedIn business page! Entice with an interesting question or fact, then follow up with reasons why your brand’s values fit your audience’s needs.

New Launch Promo

Highlight how your newest product or service can help solve customers pain points. Add underlined text to emphasize your offering’s biggest benefits.

New to LinkedIn video? It’s an exciting time to start using video. While LinkedIn users have been able to post video natively to their personal profiles since August 2017, the ability to upload native video to business pages is a relatively new feature.

To learn more about the benefits and how to use video on LinkedIn, check out our posts on how to post a video on LinkedIn and LinkedIn best practices for video. Happy video making!