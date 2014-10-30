If you’re thinking of making a business video for today’s audience, you’ll want to make sure that you clearly communicate a message — whether that message is spoken or written. And while it might seem like there are infinite ways to structure and narrate videos, the reality is that most use one of following popular methods: text, voice-over, or on-camera personality. In this handy guide, we’ll show you how to narrate your video and what to consider when doing so.

Narrating a video with text only

If you’ve never made a video before, narrating with just text is a great place to start, and it’s arguably the easiest method. Don’t be fooled, though: done right, narrating with text can still be powerful, elegant, and even provocative. This method works particularly well if you have a lot of photos or video clips of your product or service, or if you’re using our Getty Images stock library, as you can focus mostly on your visuals and use text to provide context.

HOW TO DO IT:

Let music take center stage by choosing an interesting track that represents the feeling you want to convey. It’s okay to choose a soundtrack with lyrics here, as long as they’re not offensive or distracting to your audience.

Narrating your video with voice-over

A voice-over is simply the act of adding narration over your video. This method tends to be more engaging than text because you’re speaking to customers while simultaneously showing them imagery. That doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t use text as well. In fact, we generally recommend combining the two for the most effective delivery of your message, especially if you’re sharing on Facebook or other social media sites where most viewers watch with the sound off.

HOW TO DO IT:

Recording a voice-over doesn’t have to be difficult. Animoto has a simple, one-click voice-over tool that lets you add narration to any block in your project. You might be tempted to try winging it, but it’s best to write a script first. Then, choose a clear, energetic, and friendly voice — whether that’s male or female doesn’t particularly matter, unless you believe your audience will be more receptive to one or the other.

Narrating with an on-camera personality

For this method, a person, or sometimes, multiple people, will narrate the video. The benefit of this option is that it can help to build trust, as customers connect with the person speaking to them on camera. But bear in mind that this option can get a bit more complicated. It requires a fair amount of planning to capture all the necessary video footage while making sure that the live narration blends in seamlessly.

HOW TO DO IT:

Your chosen narrator should identify themselves first, then go on to convey whatever message is the focus of the video. You can either have one person narrate the whole video, or introduce a few different people over the course of the video. If you’re featuring multiple people, make sure to use captions under the video clips to identify each individual. You can add text over video right in Animoto to make this process simpler.

